Diane Parry: who is the Frenchwoman, one of the last chances at Roland-Garros?

At 20, Diane Parry has the opportunity to climb to the third round of Roland-Garros. She is playing her second round against Mirra Andreeva on the Simone-Mathieu court.

Diane Parry will have extra pressure on her shoulders in her match against Mirra Andreeva. She is alongside Océane Dodin, the last representative of the tricolor clan. Her opponent is only 16 years old while the Niçoise is 20. She is an old player on the circuit against the teenager who intrigues many specialists.

Diane Parry, however, has a chance of excelling on the Simonne-Mathieu court. She has been winning on clay for a few days. His last defeat dates back to May 13 in the semi-final of the Zagreb tournament against the German Ella Seidel. She also loses at the beginning of May against Jessika Ponchet. Otherwise it remains in May on 9 victories. She hopes to be on the same dynamic in the month of June which begins today. What is certain is that she will have the support of the Parisian public which is known for its chauvinism.

During the 2023 Roland-Garros tournament, the Frenchwoman Diane Parry occupies the 79th place in the WTA rankings.

In November, she scored her first victory against a player in the top 100 (the 80th in the world, the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia), and won her first ever title on the main circuit, in Montevideo, Uruguay. In addition to this title, you can add three successes on the secondary circuit (in Périgueux, Turin and Sevilla). In addition, Diane Parry is also junior world champion in 2019. On May 15, 2023, she won the WTA 125 in Paris. In February 2023, she lifted the Merida trophy in Mexico in doubles with Caty McNally.

Tennis player Diane Parry was born on September 1, 2002 in the South of France, in Nice to be precise. During her young years, Diane Parry left the south to come to the Paris region and even went to the Dupanloup primary school, located on the other side of the boulevard d'Auteuil, just opposite the Roland-Garros stadium.