Destiny the Winx Saga: What Time to Watch Season 2 on Netflix?

WINX NETFLIX. Season 2 of "Destiny: The Winx Saga" premieres on Netflix Friday, September 16, 2022. When can you watch it on the streaming platform?

Destiny: The Winx Saga is a Netflix series adapting the Winx Club animated series in live action. After some audience success for its first season released on January 22, 2021, a second season of the series is ordered on Netflix. The new burst of episodes is available this Friday, September 15, 2022 on the streaming platform. Like all Netflix original series, it will be possible to discover this season 2 from 9:01 am.

Netflix's Winx series loosely adapts events from the cartoon. It is also located in the school of Alféa and follows the journey of Bloom, Stella, Aisha, Terra and Musa in the magical world parallel to ours. In the casting, fans of the series will recognize Abigail Cowen (Bloom), Hannah van der Westhuysen (Stella), Precious Mustapha (Aisha), Eliot Salt (Terra), Elisha Applebaum (Musa) or even Danny Griffin (Sky). The entirety of season 2 goes live this Friday, September 15, 2022.