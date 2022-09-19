Destiny the Winx Saga: Is a season 3 planned on Netflix?

WINX NETFLIX. Season 2 of "Destiny: The Winx Saga" is available on Netflix. Can we already hope for a sequel?

[Updated September 16, 2022 at 12:10 p.m.] Destiny: The Winx Saga has just unveiled its second season on Netflix. The new burst of episodes was indeed released this Friday, September 16, 2022 on the streaming platform. The most impatient fans may have already started binge-watching this long-awaited sequel, but can we already hope for a season 3? So far, no such announcement has been made. Generally, Netflix waits a few weeks after new episodes air before deciding whether or not to renew for a sequel. Season 2 ratings will most certainly determine the fate of the Winx series.

Netflix's Winx series loosely adapts events from the cartoon. It is also located in the school of Alféa and follows the journey of Bloom, Stella, Aisha, Terra and Musa in the magical world parallel to ours. In the casting, fans of the series will recognize Abigail Cowen (Bloom), Hannah van der Westhuysen (Stella), Precious Mustapha (Aisha), Eliot Salt (Terra), Elisha Applebaum (Musa) or even Danny Griffin (Sky). The entirety of season 2 goes live this Friday, September 15, 2022.