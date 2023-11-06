Deschamps list: Zaire-Emery called? What surprises are expected?

Didier Deschamps should call young Warren Zaire-Emery (17) for the first time. But a somewhat forgotten player could also make a comeback: Matteo Guendouzi.

Didier Deschamps will announce, this Thursday, November 9, the list of 23 players called up with the France team for the international break this November. The Blues will play two matches counting for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, even if they are already mathematically qualified thanks to six victories in their first six matches. They will face Gibraltar at the Allianz Arena in Nice on Saturday 18 November, then Greece at the Opap Arena in Athens on Tuesday 21 November. For these two matches, Didier Deschamps should select for the first time the young PSG prodigy, Warren Zaire-Emery, who started with his training club at only 17 years old. But other surprises could also slip into the coach's list.

Questioned by the press on the occasion of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, where he was present, Didier Deschamps complimented the young Parisian: "I like him, yes, I've already said it. A lot of people like him "With his young age, he shows a lot of maturity and he has a string of very high-level performances. It's a very good thing. He's French and he's likely to be selected sooner or later." And with the loss of Aurélien Tchouaméni, victim of a metatarsal injury and absent for around two months, the coach does not even have to cross a name off his list: "His possible presence would not be linked to the fact that Aurélien is not there, but that frees up a place yes", admits Didier Deschamps himself.

Warren Zaire-Emery will be able to set a new goal, and a new record. If he is well selected, and if he plays against Gibraltar or Greece, he will be the youngest player to have played for the France team since the Second World War. He would thus beat the recent record of Eduardo Camavinga, selected for the first time at 17 years and 303 days. And it was precisely a record that he had in mind. In an interview published by Tuttosport a few days ago, he mentioned among his short-term objectives: "First of all, to be called up to the French team. I wouldn't mind beating Camavinga's record." So it will be done.

But Didier Deschamps could well prepare another surprise in his list. According to information from Corriere dello Sport, Matteo Guendouzi could soon be recalled by the Blues coach, who takes a positive view of his recent good performances in his new Lazio jersey. Boubacar Fofana could pay the price in midfield. On the infirmary side, Benjamin Pavard, injured this weekend with Inter Milan, will be absent and should be replaced by Axel Disasi or Jean-Clair Todibo to cover the central defender position. Unless Deschamps prefers Malo Gusto, to play right back and replace Jules Koundé in central defense, the position he plays at club. Théo Hernandez, also affected this weekend with his club, was uncertain but should be present with the Blues.

