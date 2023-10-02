Deschamps list: what date for the next list of 23?

Didier Deschamps' next list will be revealed this week to prepare for the next two matches against the Netherlands and Scotland.

While the French are passionate about the French rugby team, the French football team will return in a few days for the October rally. On the program, two matches including a capital one against the Netherlands on Friday October 13 which would allow the Blues to qualify for Euro 2024 played in Germany. The second will be a friendly match against Scotland in Lille and could be “festive” in the event of a good result against the Dutch at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The group announced by Didier Deschamps on Thursday October 5 at 2 p.m. should not include any big surprises with expected continuity. The only question was whether Mike Maignan, number 1 goalkeeper for the Blues, would be sufficiently recovered from his hand injury, but the AC Milan goalkeeper returned to the field against Lazio last weekend. Ibrahima Konaté, who was withdrawn from the last rally, also returned this weekend and should be called up. A doubt remains on the left with Théo Hernandez in poor form, Lucas Digne who, on the other hand, is returning to form while in midfield, although he is exiled in Saudi Arabia, N'Golo Kanté could make his return