Deschamps list: Ferland Mendy called, all 23

Didier Deschamps unveiled this Wednesday, May 31 the list of 23 players to face Gibraltar and Greece in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The latter does not include any big surprises apart from the return of Real left-back Ferland Mendy . Note also the return of Christopher Nkunku and Ousmane Dembélé. Among the absentees, Alexandre Lacazette will not be making a comeback with the Blues, Didier Deschamps justified this choice at a press conference. “Good for him if he has scored as many goals. He is playing more than last season. always had this quality of goalscorer. There is a lot of competition in the position too. I am not going to put three or four in the same position. We continue to follow him. Each position is doubled. Today, Kolo Muani and Giroud are the two who hold that position."