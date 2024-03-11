Deschamps list: a big surprise in the 23, what date for the announcement?

The French football team is making its comeback for two friendly matches.

After a long break, the national selections are making their return a few months before Euro football. For the French team, the start of the school year will take place on Tuesday March 23 against Germany, host country of the next Euro, near Lyon. A very important match for Didier Deschamps' gang who will be able to measure themselves against one of the favorites of the competition. Three days later, the Blues will return to Marseille to face a South American team, Chile.

Several questions arise on this list. According to information from Téléfoot, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery and Olympique de Marseille defender Jonathan Clauss will be there. Adrien Rabiot, probably forfeited, will not see the return of Aurélien Tchouaménie. Bradley Barcola could be the surprise of this new gathering. The list of 23 players for the two matches will be revealed on Thursday March 14 from 2 p.m. from the FFF headquarters. The announcement will be followed live on the FFF YouTube channel, but also on our site.

Find the very latest list of 23 by Didier Deschamps.