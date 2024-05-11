Departure of Kylian Mbappé: Emmanuel Macron discusses Real Madrid and the 2024 Olympics

The President of the Republic answered questions from Internet users this Saturday, May 11, in a video broadcast on social networks. He mentioned the departure of Kylian Mbappé from PSG.

The day after Kylian Mbappé's announcement of the departure of PSG, Emmanuel Macron reacted to this news, while he answered questions from Internet users in a video intended for social networks, Saturday May 11.

“I am counting on Real Madrid to release Kylian for the Olympic Games, so that he can come and play with the France team,” he declared, while explaining that he had “no particular comment” to make. on Mbappé's arrival at Real Madrid.

The president had already expressed his desire to see Kylian Mbappé play for France at the Olympic Games this summer. However, Real Madrid announced that they would not release their players for this event. According to the Spanish media AS and Marca, the formalization of his signing for the Spanish club should take place at the beginning of June.

Emmanuel Macron is not the only political figure to have commented on the departure of Kylian Mbappé. On Instagram, the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo thanked the footballer. “Dear Kylian, you have made Paris shine all these years. Thank you for these titles, bravo for your extraordinary talent and your great commitments,” she wrote.