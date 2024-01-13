Demonstrations across the country for the withdrawal of the immigration law

In Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Angers and even Lannion, demonstrations are organized to demand the withdrawal of the immigration law on Sunday January 14.

450 collectives, unions and political parties are calling for the withdrawal of the immigration law, Sunday January 14, throughout France. Demonstrations are organized in more than ten cities, in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, but also Angers, Lannion, Tours and Rennes. The law, passed last December, helped to fracture the executive. Many personalities from different political sides, including members of the government, denounced or at least conceded that certain elements of the text could be contrary to the Constitution. The law is currently being examined by the Constitutional Council which is due to rule on January 25.

Sunday January 14, the organizations are calling for mobilization against a law which “marks a turning point” by taking up “many ideas of the extreme right such as national preference” thus marking “the most regressive law in 40 years”. In a joint text calling for demonstrations, they criticize a "racist and xenophobic law restricts the right to stay, considerably increases repression, attacks the right to asylum, land rights, sick foreigners, non-European students, family reunification. Their fear is that the law will make workers, high school students, and students with or without papers more precarious.

At the same time, 201 personalities from the political, cultural and trade union worlds called for demonstrations on Sunday January 21 against the immigration law. In a text published in l'Humanité and on Mediapart, they ask the President of the Republic not to promulgate this law which marks a "dangerous turning point in the history of our Republic".