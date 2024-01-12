Delon affair: the treatment of the actor arrested by his children "at the risk of hastening his death"?

In any case, this is what is suggested this Friday in the columns of Le Parisien by the lawyer of Hiromi Rollin, ex-lady of Alain Delon, who today denounces acts of attempted intentional homicide on this last.

The Delon affair continues to generate ink. After coming together last summer to kick out Hiromi Rollin, whom they consider to be their father's companion while she claims to have been his companion for thirty-five years, Alain's children Delon tears up. In question ? Their father's health and more precisely the continuation or cessation of his medical treatment. Through complaints, numerous interviews in the media or denunciations on social networks, the two sons, Anthony and Alain-Fabien Delon, oppose their sister Anouchka Delon. Recently, text messages exchanged between them, dating back to last summer, were revealed. The heart of the matter: whether or not to stop the treatment taken by the sacred monster of cinema, now 88 years old.

Friday evening, in the columns of Le Parisien, Me Yassine Bouzrou, Hiromi Rollin's lawyer, announced that he had been mandated by his client "to file a denunciation with the public prosecutor for acts of attempted intentional homicide on the person by Alain Delon. An action justified according to him by the sudden deterioration in the actor's state of health which followed, again according to him, the expulsion of Hiromi Rollin from Douchy by the Delon children.

For Me Yassine Bouzrou, the leaked SMS messages are proof of a “Machiavellian strategy” put in place by Anthony, Anouchka and Alain-Fabien Delon “in order to stop treatment at the risk of precipitating [the] death” of their father. “The SMS suggest that the children's plan would have been to keep Hiromi Rollin away from Alain Delon in order to stop medical follow-up,” judges the lawyer. And added: “The children could not ignore that this decision could lead to the death of their father and the sharing of the inheritance.”

However, these comments should be taken with a certain distance. Me Yassine Bouzrou being above all Hiromi Rollin's lawyer. In the SMS messages, which RTL echoes in particular, some could above all see a debate on the end of life of a loved one which could take place in more than one family. While Anthony Delon expresses his fears of “useless therapeutic relentlessness”, Anouchka Delon says she is ready to stop treatments, “but with the advice of doctors, not just [their] projections”. Since then, Anthony Delon has affirmed that the siblings and the father have agreed to stop the treatment, which Anouchka Delon denies through her entourage, ensuring that she never signed anything of the sort.