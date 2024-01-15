Delon affair: biased medical expertise?

After initial assessments which indicated that Alain Delon's discernment was "totally abolished", a new medical assessment, carried out at his request, affirms the opposite.

Alain Delon's state of health is at the heart of a legal battle. Through harsh media interviews, intimate revelations on social networks and press releases from lawyers, the two sons of the sacred monster of cinema, Anthony and Alain-Fabien Delon, oppose their sister Anouchka Delon. The cessation of the treatment and medical monitoring of their father would have been recorded between Alain Delon and his three children, claims Anthony Delon's camp, while Anouchka Delon refutes this joint decision-making. At the same time, there is also the case which opposes the three children to the one who presents herself as the ex-partner of Alain Delon, Hiromi Rollin, whom they accuse of abuse of weakness.

Faced with the Delons' family setbacks, justice was taken and Alain Delon's cognitive abilities were examined. If the Montargis public prosecutor had assured in an email sent to Anthony Delon at the beginning of January that previous expert assessments, carried out in the context of the Hiromi Rollin affair, concluded that the actor's discernment was "totally abolished", the Alain Delon's lawyer says the opposite this Monday, January 15, putting on the table a new expertise carried out this Saturday at the actor's request.

“Mr. Alain Delon answered the questions of the expert doctor, thus confirming that his discernment is in no way abolished, contrary to the slanderous accusations of which he has been the subject in the media since January 4, 2024,” assures Me Christophe Ayela in his press release including Le Parisien echoes this. On Saturday, Anthony Delon and his lawyer quickly spoke about this second opinion. They had stated in particular that it had been held "in the sole presence of Anouchka Delon who answered instead of the questions put to Mr. Alain Delon", which immediately called into question the "regularity " of said expertise.