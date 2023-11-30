Death of Thomas: new gatherings despite the bans?

Various calls for gatherings have been launched to pay tribute to young Thomas, killed in Crépol in Drôme on November 18. Friday December 1 and Saturday December 2, several gatherings were banned.

Almost two weeks after the death of Thomas in Crépol (Drôme), several gatherings in his honor were banned by prefectural decrees, Friday November 1 and Saturday November 2. The 16-year-old was killed during an attack at a dance on November 18.

In Valencia, two gatherings were banned as “any undeclared gathering, due to the risk of disturbing public order”. The Drôme prefecture explained that “these two demonstrations clearly deviate from the declared title of homage to Thomas Perotto, and their coincidence is likely to cause significant disturbances to public order”. In Nice, the meeting planned for Friday November 1 was banned by the Alpes-Maritimes prefecture. The reason: “the emotion aroused by the death” of the teenager and the “violence committed during the demonstrations organized by ultra-right activists” on November 25 and 26 in Romans-sur-Isère. Several far-right militias then gathered in a punitive expedition to bring justice to Thomas.

In Romans-sur-Isère, a new gathering was to take place on Saturday December 2 but was also banned. The event was organized to provide support to the victim's family but also to denounce the latest statements by the city's mayor, Marie-Hélène Thoraval (LR). After the teenager's death, the mayor called on the State to be "aware" of sensitive neighborhoods like that of La Monnaie in her town. On BFMTV, she mentioned a high “level of delinquency” in Romans-sur-Isère and claimed to find “the roots in radicalization” and “drug trafficking” there. Many residents then judged his comments as likely to “stigmatize” the Monnaie district, pushing them to demonstrate this weekend. The popular neighborhood was the center of many rumors after Thomas' death. The suspects in the investigation into his murder are from there according to hearsay. The Valence prosecutor, Laurent de Caigny, however clarified that the main suspect lives in "the center" of the town and not the Monnaie district.

In view of the violence committed by far-right militias in Romans-sur-Isère on November 25 and 26, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin requested the dissolution of several small ultra-right groups. He explained his “firm” decision to avoid “a civil war scenario”.