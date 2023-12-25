Death of Patrick Buisson: what did Nicolas Sarkozy's former advisor die of?

One of the masterminds of Nicolas Sarkozy's victorious campaign in 2007, defender of the conservative right, has died.

He was one of the shadowy men who took Nicolas Sarkozy to the Elysée. Patrick Buisson, former advisor to the former President of the Republic, died this Tuesday, December 26 at the age of 74. The man who was also a journalist and author was found at his home in Sables-d'Olonne (Vendée), this morning reports Le Parisien. He died of cardiac arrest, according to Paris Match, which indicates that an autopsy must take place soon.

Journalist then editor-in-chief of Minute and Valeurs Actuelles, this fervent activist for the union of the rights had also written in Le Figaro and officiated on LCI. Like the first two press titles oriented to the extreme right for which he worked, this native of the capital has always remained on this side of the political spectrum, notably helping Philippe de Villiers during the 1990s after having frequented Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Defender of the "uninhibited right", he accompanied Nicolas Sarkozy from the Ministry of the Interior to the Elysée in the early 2000s. During Sarkozy's five-year term, Patrick Buisson had the President's ear and accompanied him on dear themes. to the far right in an attempt to siphon votes from what was then the National Front.

But during this period, he recorded Nicolas Sarkozy "without his knowledge" and the audio leaked to the press. In this case, he was the subject of a conviction for invasion of privacy. If he had been made a knight of the Legion of Honor in 2007 by the same Sarkozy, the two men then grew apart, Patrick Buisson not hesitating to be scathing towards this former close friend. Supporting François Fillon in 2016, he then returned to his first love, joining Nicolas Dupont-Aignan then supporting Eric Zemmour.