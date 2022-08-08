Death of Olivia Newton-John: the long fight of the star of Grease

DEATH OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN. Olivia Newton-John died on Monday August 8, 2022, the family of the Anglo-Australian actress announced. She will remain as the huge star of the film Grease with John Travolta.

[Updated Aug 8, 2022 10:44 PM] The Grease star is gone. Olivia Newton-John died on Monday August 8, 2022. The family of the Anglo-Australian actress announced the news via a press release. The actress, living in the United States since the 1970s, "passed away peacefully on her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by her family and friends", specifies this press release. Olivia Newton-John had participated in many tele-hooks, turning to the song to the point of winning a Grammy Award and participating in Eurovision. But it is obviously the cinema and his role in the film Grease released in 1978 which offers him the consecration with the role of Sandy Olson alongside John Travolta.

Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, 2022. Her death was announced by her family through a press release, stating that the actress passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Olivia Newton-John suffered from breast cancer diagnosed in 1992, a cancer which had reached stage 4 in recent years. The actress had publicized her illness, testifying on several TV sets, notably in Australia where she grew up.

It was therefore in 1992 that breast cancer was diagnosed in the heroine actress of Grease. Olivia Newton-John will choose to talk about her disease on many occasions, highlighting in particular the therapeutic treatment based on cannabis, helping to lift the taboo on this practice which she considered capable of soothing her pain and allowing her to sleep better. Olivia Newton-John had undergone a mastectomy, followed chemotherapy before announcing a relapse in 2013. In 2017, she announced that she was also suffering from a cancerous tumor in the sacrum. Testifying in 2019 on the Australian program 60 Minutes, Olivia Newton-John explained her vision of the disease. "I think the mind plays a big role in the healing process. When you're diagnosed with cancer or some terrifying disease, you're suddenly given a deadline. If you believe in numbers, you'll make them become reality. If someone says to you: you have six months to live, it is very possible that it is the case, because you believe it".

Olivia Newton-John's career remains marked by the incredible worldwide success of the musical Grease, released in 1978 at the cinema. Alongside John Travolta, the Anglo-Australian actress plays Sandy, a young Australian high school girl on vacation in the United States who meets Danny Zucco, leader of a small band the T-Birds. Sandy finally remaining in the United States, the two lovebirds find themselves in high school. If the film became cult and marked the end of the 1970s, it was also with its soundtrack. Singer, Olivia Newton-John performed the hits You're the One That I Want and Summer Nights. She will find John Travolta in 1982 in the film Two of a Kind but the success will not be there this time, unlike the still acclaimed soundtrack.

Born September 26, 1948 in Cambridge (England), Olivia Newton-John grew up in Melbourne, Australia. At 15, she created her first group, the SOL FOUR. She participates in many TV shows. Back in England, she released her first single, "Till You Say You'll Be Mine", in 1966. Her first album, "Olivia Newton John", was released in 1971. The title "I Honestly Love You" propelled her n #1 in the United States. She represented the United Kingdom at Eurovision 1974 and ranked 4th in the competition. In 1975, Olivia Newton-John moved to the United States. She established herself on the country and western scene and won a Grammy Award.

She landed the first female role in the musical film "Grease" (1978), in which she shared the poster with John Travolta. Olivia Newton-John then gained international notoriety. 1978 is also the year of the release of the album "Totally Hot", which is a worldwide success. In 1980, she turns in the musical romance "Xanadu". In 1981, she released the album "Physical", which earned her a star on the Walk of Fame. In 1982, she reunited with John Travolta on the set of "Two of a Kind".

After filming in various TV movies, Olivia Newton-John launched her women's ready-to-wear line, which she sold some time later. On the private side, the actress had a daughter, Chloe Rose, with comedian Matt Lattanzi to whom she was married from 1984 to 1995. She became engaged to Patrick Mc Dermott, a cameraman who disappeared at sea in June 2005 and was found a few years later in Mexico, claiming to want "to be left alone".

Affected by breast cancer in 1992, the actress and singer is very committed to the fight against this disease. In 2000, she turns in "Sordid Lives". In 2005, she released an album dedicated to all women struck by breast cancer, "Stronger than Before". Two years later, she participated in the inauguration of the Olympic Games in Sydney. In 2010, the singer made an appearance in the series "Glee", interpreting her own role. Olivia Newton-John reunited with John Travolta in 2012, as part of the recording of a charity album, "This Christmas". The two actors had also posed in 2018 for the 40th anniversary of the release of the musical.