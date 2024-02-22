Death of Mayliss: the body found in Essonne, her ex-boyfriend in police custody?

The body of young Mayliss, 18, missing since February 14, was found this Thursday afternoon, lifeless, in Chilly-Mazarin (Essonne). Six people were taken into custody and an investigation was opened.

Thursday February 22, in the middle of the afternoon, the body of young Mayliss, 18 years old, missing since February 14, was found lifeless in Chilly-Mazarin (Essonne), "on the edge of the A6 motorway, on an embankment, not far from the entrance to a tunnel passing under the expressway" according to information from Le Parisien. An investigation was opened for assassination, indicates the Ivry-Courcouronnes public prosecutor's office this Friday, it is entrusted to the Val-de-Marne judicial police.

This Friday, February 23, an autopsy on Mayliss' body must take place to try to determine the causes of death. A total of six people were taken into police custody in Créteil. The 17-year-old “boyfriend or former boyfriend of the victim” would be among these six people heard according to Le Parisien. A daily source indicates that “family members” could also be part of the group.

“It is this boyfriend or ex, who would have led the investigators of the judicial police to the body of the victim” specified a police source to Le Figaro Thursday evening, who affirms the placement in police custody of the latter. One or more suspects could be referred to the Évry-Courcouronnes public prosecutor's office this Friday, February 23.

Originally from Vitry-sur-Seine (Val-de-Marne), the young woman had not given any sign of life since February 14. She had just been seen for the last time in her hometown. She also sent a last message on the social network Snapchat at around 3 a.m. to her loved ones.

At that time, Mayliss was in a car with a young man whose identity is still unknown. She was last located in Chilly-Mazarin. The Créteil public prosecutor's office had opened an investigation into a worrying disappearance entrusted to the personal crime suppression brigade to try to find the young woman, in vain.