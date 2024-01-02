Death of Maeva in Le Havre: body found, what happened?

The body of Maeva, 23, was found in the port area of ​​Le Havre on Tuesday January 2. The young woman had disappeared on New Year's Eve.

The body of Maeva Dubois was found on the evening of Tuesday January 2, 2024 in the port area of ​​Le Havre. The 23-year-old young woman had been missing since the night of December 31. But what really happened? During this New Year's Eve party, Maeva and two of her friends decide to go out to a nightclub to celebrate the new year. Bad luck, the bouncers of the nightclub "Le Cosmo" located on rue de l'Aviateur-Guérin chosen by the small group refused them entry.

It was then that the three friends decided to continue the festivities at young Maeva's home. So, two groups form and take two different directions between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Maeva heads towards her home alone. Half an hour later, the two friends decided to call Maeva to inform her that they had arrived at her house. A call to which the young woman would have responded by affirming that she was indeed on the way. However, Maeva never arrived home. Was she taken to task? Is this a settling of scores? Questions that remain unanswered for the moment.

According to the young woman's brother, Christophe, contacted by France Bleu Normandie, Maeva's two friends called her worried about not seeing her arrive. According to Maeva's big sister, Stéphanie, "it was her two friends who contacted the police" at around 5 a.m. At this stage of the case, the accidental trail is favored because the video surveillance images show the young woman alone in the port area. “Did she fall into the water, did she fall asleep somewhere from fatigue, did she have a bad encounter?” asked his brother Christophe after the opening of the investigation into a worrying disappearance.

An autopsy to determine the causes of death must also be carried out. According to Le Parisien, the marking of Maeva's telephone is a key element of the investigation. The latter was geolocated for the last time at 5:57 a.m., rue Marais, three kilometers from the nightclub to which the group of friends wanted to go, and two kilometers from the student's accommodation. One thing is certain, the family recognized the victim's body this Tuesday, it is indeed that of Maeva.