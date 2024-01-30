Death of Lucas in the emergency room: an investigation opened, his mother calls on the minister

An investigation was opened for “manslaughter” after the death of Lucas, 25, at Hyères hospital. Her mother asks Catherine Vautrin for answers.

Lucas died at the end of September in the emergency room of Hyères hospital, after being left on a stretcher for 10 hours. The young man, who suffered from vomiting, abdominal pain and fever, was taken to the hospital by the firefighters after calling the 15th. His parents were unable to accompany him and had to wait outside . He died of septic shock. An investigation was opened for manslaughter after a complaint from the family, AFP learned on Tuesday January 30. Now, Lucas' mother is appealing to the Minister of Health.

“We want to change things,” she explains on RMC on Wednesday January 31. “We realize today that it is a much bigger issue, not only in Hyères. There is a problem in emergencies in France.” She says she has “exchanged with many people” who have experienced similar situations: “We realize that Lucas is the tree that hides the forest,” she says.

Now, “what we would like is a response from the minister,” continues Lucas’ mother. “I sent her a registered letter, I did not get a response. We would also like her to carry out, perhaps it has already been done, an investigation into the hospital and emergency rooms in Hyères.”

Invited in the RMC morning show, Catherine Vautrin was quick to react: "I am a minister, but I am a mother. My first thoughts go to this family who experienced this tragedy", she begins. “I have been in office for 15 days, as I speak to you, I do not have this letter,” she admits, before continuing: “It is obvious that an investigation has already been launched with of the general inspection of social action, it is the minimum. Beyond this tragedy, the access to care service is today one of my priorities."