Death of Charlbi Dean: the star of "Without filter" carried away by the disease

[Updated August 31, 2022 3:50 PM] Charlbi Dean, lead actress of the film "Without Filter" which received the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, died Monday August 29, 2022. She was only 32 years old. This South African actress and model died "suddenly" in a hospital in New York, confirmed one of her representatives. She would have succumbed to an illness, but no additional details on the circumstances of the death have been communicated.

Devastated by the death of the actress, her boxing trainer spoke in the columns of the Sun to tell the last days of Charlbi Dean. He saw her for the last time three days before her death, during training. "I didn't see anything she could have had, he said. She was completely healthy and was just happy, smiling and she kept joking around." The actress, however, would have canceled their training scheduled for Monday August 29 (a few hours before her death), at the last moment.

Charlbi Dean is a South African actress and model born on February 5, 1990, in Cape Town. She began her career in commercials when she was only six years old, before continuing as a top model. It was not until 2010, when she was 20, that she began her acting career. She plays Amanda in the Spud adaptation and its sequel, Spud 2: The Madness Continues. She was also seen in the films Don't sleep in 2017 and Interview with God in 2018. The same year, she played Syonide, a regular character in the series Black Lightning, in two seasons. She continues to get noticed in 2022 by being one of the headliners of Without Filter, a film by Ruben Östlund which received the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. On the private side, she was engaged to model Luke Volker. She died suddenly on August 29, 2022 in New York.

Prior to her death on August 29, 2022, Charlbi Dean was engaged to Luke Volker. The couple had been together for several years and got engaged a few months before the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Luke Volker defines himself on social networks as an artist and a model.