Death of Alessandra Bianchi: what did the former columnist for L'Equipe du Dimanche die of?

A voice left. Italian journalist Alessandra Bianchi died in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday and leaves a void for Serie A fans.

From DKP on RMC to (especially) L'Equipe du Dimanche and Canal, Alessandra Bianchi died at the age of 59 as announced by La Repubblica this Wednesday, November 15. Fan and even true lover of Roma, she was one of the voices of Serie A in France with her gravelly voice recognizable from miles away. If we do not know for the moment what the former columnist died of, she leaves a big void as evidenced by several former colleagues on social networks.

If she was no longer really involved in France, it is because Alessandra Bianchi worked for four years for communications for Lega Pro, the governing body of Serie C, the third Italian division. The body also paid a nice tribute to the journalist. “In each of us there are many memories that will never fade: those linked to work and those of your many passions: journalism, Rome, books, Paris, Modigliani,” writes Lega Pro. "You always stood out for carrying out your commitments with seriousness and availability. Your memory and our laughter will remain alive forever. Goodbye Alessandra, we will miss you."

Alessandra Bianchi will be buried this Thursday at the chapel of San Nicola al Borghetto dei Pescatori, in Ostia, a coastal town west of Rome, where she came from