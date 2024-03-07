Death of Akira Toriyama: What did the creator of Dragon Ball die of?

The author of the globally successful manga Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, died on March 1, 2024 at the age of 68. His publishing house only announced the death and its cause on March 8.

His stories rocked an entire generation. The creator of the Dragon Ball manga, Akira Toriyama died at the age of 68 on March 1, 2024, the publishing house of the successful mangaka declared this Friday, March 8. The 60-year-old died from an acute subdural hematoma, a collection of blood near the brain that usually occurs after head trauma. Bird Studio, a workshop created by Akira Toriyama, said it was “sincerely saddened” by the death of its creator on X.

It is indeed the Dragon Ball manga created in 1984, at the origin of the very well-known license, which made Akira Toriyama successful. The Japanese born in Nagoya, in the center of the country, in 1955, was inspired by the Chinese novel The Journey to the West dating from the 16th century which recounted the adventures of a martial arts prodigy. But Akira Toriyama was at the origin of other very popular works, including the Dr Slump series, and had participated in the creation of characters for several video games including the Dragon Quest series or the role-playing game Chrono Trigger. Akira Toriyama also received the Special Prize at the 40th Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2013 for all of his work.