Death after an arrest in Montfermeil: the number of taser shots by the police raises questions

The police were contacted after the death of a thirty-year-old man, which occurred following his arrest in Montfermeil (Seine-Saint-Denis). The officials allegedly used their tasers around ten times.

A thirty-year-old man died following his arrest in Montfermeil (Seine-Saint-Denis). The individual reportedly received around ten Taser shocks during the intervention of the police, on the night of Wednesday January 3 to Thursday January 4. He was admitted to the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris on Thursday and died from his injuries on Friday. According to the first information provided by the prosecution, the man did not seem to be in his normal state and appeared "in a state of overexcitement" and "virulent, aggressive and threatening" while he refused to leave a store from Montfermeil.

During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, shortly after midnight, a shopkeeper at a small grocery store on rue Henri-Barbusse called the police because he was unable to control a man who was “intoxicated and very aggressive and was creating disorder.” present in his store. A first patrol from the anti-crime brigade (BAC) went to the scene but the individual “did not calm down”, indicates a source close to the investigation to Le Parisien. She adds that the police officers on site “talked at length with him, but were unable to reason with him”. The individual still refuses to leave the store when the police decide to act, followed by a fight during which "a police officer is bitten on the finger and kicked in the face", according to the same source. .

Reinforcements are therefore called to the scene. A total of 18 officials were present at the scene. To try to control it, several of them use their electric pulse gun, causing “one, then two cardiac arrests”. The man, then unconscious, was immediately transported to the Pitié Salpêtrière hospital in Paris (13th century), where he died the next morning. Two investigations were opened. The police, the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN), was contacted to shed light on the circumstances of his death. The police have already been questioned for "potential acts of violence by a person holding public authority", according to the Bobigny public prosecutor's office. At the same time, a judicial investigation into acts of violence against the police officers was entrusted to the territorial security of Seine-Saint-Denis.