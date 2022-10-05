Dead Space: Watch the first images of the remake in a new trailer

More than fourteen years after its release, Dead Space is making a comeback in an entirely next-gen remake. We were also able to see the first images in a first gameplay trailer.

[Updated Oct 05, 2022 5:29 PM] One of the most popular horror game series is making a comeback next January with the arrival of a remake of Dead Space. The title originally released from the studios of Visceral Games in 2008 then offered us an unprecedented experience, on the borders of the Milky Way of the 26th century, marking the spirits with its claustrophobic atmosphere and its pronounced and threatening gore. Since fallen into oblivion after an excellent sequel and a rather mediocre third installment, it was propelled once again to the fore a year ago after the announcement of the forthcoming release of a remake of the first episode. Developed by EA Motive, this new creation takes up the universe created by Glen Schofield and brings it up to date thanks to the Frostbite Engine. The game will also include new dialogue, including unreleased dialogue by Isaac Clarke, silent in the original game, and voiced by Gunner Wright in this new release. We were also able to see the first images in a new gameplay trailer. It's just below.

Flickering lights, vibrating violin strings and creaky hallways, no doubt Dead Space is back. EA Motive brought us the first gameplay trailer for the remake of Dead Space on Tuesday, giving us the first "modern" images of the 2008 title. Based on the Frostbite Engine, this new game aims to fully restore the masterpiece of Visceral Games, with new lines of dialogue and above all new graphics. A good opportunity for fans and laymen to experience the horrors of the ISG-Ishimura planet breaker again or for the first time.

Confirming some rumors about a possible postponement of the release of Dead Space to 2023, EA Motive has set the release for January 27, 2023. We will then celebrate the return of this great classic more than 14 years after its initial release, before soon erase the smile from our faces, once confronted with the horrors that await us in the great void of space. The game is slated for release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series, and no mention has yet been made of it possibly coming to Xbox Game Pass, although EA and Xbox are known to be close to both of them. catalogs.

To answer this question fairly quickly, no, this new release will in no way be likened to Dead Space 4. 'Isaac Clarke and John Carver after the events of Dead Space 3. For that, we'll have to wait a little longer.

If you don't know the story of Dead Space, we will try to present it to you without spoiling you too much. The action takes place in the year 2508. The Earth can no longer meet the needs of its inhabitants, Humanity goes in search of resources in the immensity of space, aboard immense mining vessels, the surface breakers. One of them, ISG Ishimura, suddenly stops responding to communications. A small team of engineers is then sent on board to try to restore contact, and among them, Isaac Clarke, the character you play.

A little throwback to the past, we are in 2008, and a promising game is starting to make a little noise. It's Dead Space, created by Glenn Schofield and the teams at Visceral Games, an ultra-violent futuristic thriller that transports you to the 26th century in the freezing and silent vacuum of space. Except that Dead Space is one of a kind, although it takes on some horrifying elements from Ridley Scott's awesome Alien. The game plunges the player into an unpredictable hell by confiscating his usual feeling of impunity, of deus ex machina in power, and offering him in exchange a permanent danger carried by a sinister sound and visual atmosphere and, we can say it, agressive. An influence and scope quite similar to the Silent Hill games, while trading psychological violence for uncompromising gore. Which will make the first two Dead Space legendary games, propelling the license to the pantheon of the best horror games of all time. Well this franchise is back! Recovered by EA Motive studios, Dead Space first of the name is fully restored in a future remake. A modern interpretation of the 2008 game that we recently discovered in a first gameplay trailer.

Although EA has revealed little information about this highly anticipated next release, we already know that it will be on next-gen consoles and on PC. A decision that seems logical if we take into account its probable release date. Indeed, if this title sees the light of day in early 2023, it is very likely that next-gen consoles will dominate the market by then. It is true that the current situation of their stocks does not bode well, but if we are to believe some analysts, this permanent disruption of supplies should end during 2024.

You will have unfortunately understood by reading the few lines a little higher, no Dead Space will be released neither on PS4, nor on Xbox One. The remake reserves for next-gen consoles as well as the PC, wanting to take full advantage of the technical capabilities of the new consoles. Indeed, this remake of Dead Space remains quite ambitious visually and sonically, an ambition that places it above the power of PS4 and Xbox One. The good news is that the game will undoubtedly look extremely beautiful, taking full advantage of the Frostbite graphics engine.