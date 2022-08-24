Dead Island 2: The Resurrected Sequel Will Finally Release This February

First announced in 2014, Dead Island 2 is finally coming to our consoles and living rooms. The sequel to Deep Silver's wacky apocalyptic epic is coming in early February, Gamescom 2022 tells us.

We told you in the hat, Dead Island is one of the licenses that most marked the beginning of the 2010s. With innovative and fun gameplay, a fun and crazy story, and more than adequate graphics for its time, the survival-zombies quickly became one of the references of the genre. He also carried his initial developer Techland on the paths of glory when he began to develop his own Dying Light series. A success that justifies that when Dead Island Riptide was released in 2013, we were already expecting to the development of a Dead Island 2. Announced in 2014, the sequel to the series has since disappeared into the abyss, weighed down by numerous development problems that will have got the better of the two studios to which Deep Silver had originally entrusted its development. So Dead Island 2 is over?

In addition to the surprise that surrounded this most unexpected announcement, we were able to look in detail at the few gameplay images included in this short trailer. We find a relatively surprising graphic quality for this second part, with different facial and light animations that had the gift of pique our curiosity. In terms of gameplay, Dead Island 2 is Dead Island, we expect a first-person survival-horror, mixing crafting, combat and exploration, all in the wacky and fun atmosphere that has been so successful in first two releases of the license. The action will take place in Los Angeles, a place suitable enough to experience in depth the collapse of our civilization. And it's exotic.

Not really, no ! As a surprise announcement for the opening night of Gamescom 2022, Deep Silver and Dambuster finally presented us with the long-awaited Dead Island 2, through a gameplay trailer that surprised us with its graphic quality and... announcement of a release date. And yes, you are not dreaming, Dead Island 2 is scheduled for February 3, an output that will be found directly on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series and Xbox One. It would therefore seem that the development nightmare is entirely over for Deep Silver, while fans are happy to reconnect with a license that has proven its worth.