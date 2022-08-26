Dead Island 2: release date, pre-orders... We tell you everything

Dead Island 2 proves to us that it is absolutely possible to rise from the dead. The game made a splash at Gamescom 2022, although development began in 2014.

[Updated Aug 26, 2022 11:32 AM] If you spent any time on your video games in the early 2010s, you will no doubt have heard of Dead Island. This series of action and survival FPS has taken many players' Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 by storm, seducing with its crazy atmosphere, its fun gameplay, and above all its hundreds of zombies. Because it is the intention of this franchise to transport you to the heart of a zombie apocalypse in tropical waters, an objective that Dead Island 2 also intends to respect. Ah yes, because Dead Island 2 has risen from the dead at Gamescom 2022, with a CGI trailer, a release date and new information about its prolonged absence. It must be said that the development of the game had started in 2014, and does not seem to have been easy. In any case, Deep Silver and Dambuster Studio are at the helm, and they promise us an experience that will satisfy the most survivalists among us.

With two CGI trailers, we were still able to pick up some gameplay micro-sequences for this unexpected Dead Island. Of course, the formula remains the same, you will be immersed in Los Angeles in a survival-FPS combining both crafting, melee and ranged combat. What could be more beautiful than joining the city of angels in the middle of the Apocalypse? We can also note a graphic fidelity which was surprising, both by the precision of the facial animations and by the gore which is cheerfully represented there. What give us good hope for this cooperative FPS which will occupy our cold nights of February 2023.

As a surprise announcement for the opening night of Gamescom 2022, Deep Silver and Dambuster finally presented us with the long-awaited Dead Island 2, through a gameplay trailer that surprised us with its graphic quality and... announcement of a release date. And yes, you are not dreaming, Dead Island 2 is scheduled for February 3, an output that will be found directly on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series and Xbox One. It would therefore seem that the development nightmare is entirely over for Deep Silver, while fans are happy to reconnect with a license that has proven its worth.

Like any good self-respecting release, Dead Island 2 offers you different editions, directly available for pre-order on various sales sites. It includes the Standard version (€69.99) of the game, the Deluxe edition (€75.99) and of course the Gold edition (€89.99). The respective packs are presented as follows: