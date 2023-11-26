Davis Cup 2023: Sinner and Italy win!

Facing Australia, Jannik Sinner's Italy won the 2023 Davis Cup.

A conclusion in style for Italy and Jannik Sinner. After eliminating Novak Djokovic's Serbia in the semi-final, Italy managed to continue against Australia on Sunday November 26 to win the 2023 Davis Cup, a first in 47 years. Alongside Matteo Arnaldi and Lorenzo Sonego, Jannik Sinner was impressive all weekend (after beating Djokovic on Saturday, he inflicted an Australian Alex De Minaur (6-3, 6-0) and confirms that he will be one of the men to follow very carefully in 2024.

"I certainly imagined a better year than 2022 because we made so many sacrifices, I believed in my team. A big part of this success lies precisely in my team. We worked hard, even when I was tired, to understand what my limits were. This means that yesterday I found myself having a high energy level in both singles and doubles. I'm happy with how I finished the last three months, I played excellent tennis. Now we're going to relax for a while, then we'll get back to work, to do even better next year, and see how it goes," Jannik Sinner said at a press conference after his victory.