Davis Cup 2022: France against Germany, players and program

DAVIS CUP. Beginning of the group stage of the Davis Cup this Wednesday, September 14 with France - Germany on the program.

The return of the Davis Cup this Wednesday, September 14 with a France Germany match on the program. For this meeting, Davis Cup captain Sébastien Grosjean has decided to select Benjamin Bonzi (50th in the world), Adrian Mannarino (45th), Arthur Rinderknech (58th) and, for the doubles, Nicolas Mahut (20th in this specialty). Richard Gasquet, in form at the last US Open, was also called in for reinforcement.

For Germany, the meeting will be without Alexander Zverev, still recovering from his injury at Roland Garros due to "extreme pain" felt. In general, the Blues can hope to get out of the group stage. In addition to Germany, Belgium will be led by David Goffin (62nd in the world), Zizou Bergs (134th), Michael Geerts (226th), Sander Gillé (78th in doubles) and Joran Vliegen (90th in doubles). In the absence of Nick Kyrgios, the Australian team will be led by Alex de Minaur (22nd) and Thanasi Kokkinakis (81st), and the duo Matthew Ebden - Max Purcell (33rd and 37th in doubles) for the doubles.

The program of matches against Germany:

This year again, the Davis Cup no longer really attracts the crowds and even goes a little unnoticed to the great despair of Sébastien Grosjean, captain of the France team. "It's terrible. 200 people for two nations with a strong Davis Cup tradition... For us, against Germany (this Wednesday), there will be a lot of people, around 3000-4000 people I think. There will be atmosphere if people can get close to the court. At the end of the week, I don't know if it will be full, but it should be full too... For the nations that are not playing at home, It's complicated, and even more so for Australia, without a supporter. For us, we're talking about thirty supporters. But it's difficult. Before, they came for the weekend. There, it's complicated We'll see for us on Thursday and Saturday on neutral ground (against Australia and Belgium) But we're not going to hide it, there won't be many people.

The group stage of the Davis Cup will be played from September 14 to 18, while the final phase will be played from November 21 to 27.

The final phase of the Davis Cup 2022 will be played in the Spanish city of Malaga. The city has been selected for the next two seasons.

After the draw made this Tuesday, April 26, here is the composition of all the groups of the group stage of the Davis Cup 2022:

Here are the latest Davis Cup results with the play-offs played on Friday March 4 and Saturday March 5:

The new formula is split into two: a six-day group stage, from September 13 to 18, in four different cities, bringing together all sixteen nations qualified last March. Each meeting between two nations is played in the form of two singles and a double played on the same day in the best of three sets. At the end of the group stage, the leaders of each group, accompanied by the two best runners-up, will qualify for the main draw, which will begin with the quarter-finals. Until the final, the competition will be organized in the same city, in Malaga (Spain), from November 21 to 27