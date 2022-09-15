Davis Cup 2022: beaten by Germany, France back to the wall against Australia, the program

DAVIS CUP. First meeting and first defeat for the Blues against Germany with a score of 2-1. The program.

Hard. These are the words of the players of the France team after the defeat against Germany for this first match of the group stage of the Davis Cup. Beaten 2-1 in total after the defeats of Benjamin Bonzi and the French double despite the victory of Adrian Mannarino, the Blues are already back to the wall. There is a feeling of disappointment on the day, obviously. Especially with the scenario of the first single with Benjamin (Bonzi), who passes after the first set. It's becoming a real fight, he has two match points, but Struff was very solid. He took a lot of risks, he was aggressive. Adrian (Mannarino) was good, he delivered. During the doubles, we found a good Davis Cup atmosphere. But it's no game, a foul ball of a few centimeters, a let. We have to keep our spirits up because we are going back to the court tomorrow (Thursday)" launched Sébastien Grosjean.

Now opposed to Australia, the Blues have no room for error and have their backs to the wall. "You have to recover. It's not the ideal program, especially after a double like that. You have to go beyond it. You have to see how the guys will be tomorrow (Thursday). You have to go back on the court, give the maximum and it will pass.

The group stage of the Davis Cup will be played from September 14 to 18, while the final phase will be played from November 21 to 27.

The final phase of the Davis Cup 2022 will be played in the Spanish city of Malaga. The city has been selected for the next two seasons.

After the draw made this Tuesday, April 26, here is the composition of all the groups of the group stage of the Davis Cup 2022:

The new formula is split into two: a six-day group stage, from September 13 to 18, in four different cities, bringing together all sixteen nations qualified last March. Each meeting between two nations is played in the form of two singles and a double played on the same day in the best of three sets. At the end of the group stage, the leaders of each group, accompanied by the two best runners-up, will qualify for the main draw, which will begin with the quarter-finals. Until the final, the competition will be organized in the same city, in Malaga (Spain), from November 21 to 27