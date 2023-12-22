David Lisnard: the LR mayor of Cannes, a serious contender for the 2027 presidential election

David Lisnard created a party, Nouvelle Energie, ten years ago, as part of the Cannes municipal elections. It now gives him national influence, and is aiming for the 2027 presidential election.

The mayor of Cannes now has presidential ambitions. David Lisnard has been elected as a Republican in this town of 75,000 inhabitants since 2014. He was then re-elected in 2020, in the first round with 88.1% of the vote. In 2021, he became president of the Association of Mayors of France. Little by little, this liberal gains notoriety. Within his city, he says he gets in touch with the residents. Every quarter, he organizes meetings with his constituents in different areas of Cannes. He invites the public to “ask questions without taboo”, and warns that their answers “will not have any either”. He says he is fighting against "bureaucracy", and speaks of "administrative devices which lead to a loss of resources to the detriment of care" when he chairs the hospital's supervisory board. Another fight of David Lisnard: public spending.

His goal now: the 2027 presidential election, with “the hope of someone who starts a business”. This is why last October he opened the headquarters of his party, Nouvelle Energie, in Paris, rue des entrepreneurs. It is a party that he created ten years ago, as part of the municipal elections in Cannes. “We are present in all departments including overseas,” he assures. According to David Lisnard, it would have exceeded 700 elected officials and would have 20 parliamentarians. “To be useful in politics, you have to be organized,” he told AFP. However, within the Republicans, some believe that his ideas are "outdated", and that they do not correspond to the expectations of the French.