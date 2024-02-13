Dati wants to “implement the LR program” in his ministry, shocks among Renaissance deputies

Questioned by LR deputy Hubert Brigand this Tuesday in the Assembly, the new Minister of Culture strongly defended herself, arguing that she wanted to "implement the LR program".

“I’m waiting for my OQTF from LR,” Rachida Dati quipped a few weeks ago, shortly after her appointment to the Ministry of Culture. Unsurprisingly, the arrival of this emblematic figure of the Republicans in the government of Gabriel Attal, in the middle of Emmanuel Macron's mandate, was particularly badly received by his former LR colleagues. Since then, they have not missed an opportunity to attack head-on the one who left the ship. This is evidenced by the lively questioning of the deputy for the 4th constituency of Côte-d'Or, Hubert Brigand, this Tuesday, February 13 during the session of questions to the government which was held at the National Assembly.

“Madame Dati announced to us the Spring of Rurality”, began Hubert Brigand, who said he was taken aback, rurality being his “hobby horse”. Tackling Nicolas Sarkozy's former Minister of Justice on various occasions, notably on his past actions at the Ministry of Justice, Hubert Brigand then questioned Rachida Dati on the financing and the means she intends to use to "make a good diffusion of culture in rural areas, on a par with Paris".

Not letting herself be daunted, Rachida Dati called on her legendary frankness to respond to the LR deputy. “In any case, one thing is certain: if you want to be supported and subsidized to become a comedian, I am ready,” she immediately retorted, sparking hilarity in part of the chamber. “On the Spring of Rurality, you take it with a lot of contempt and irony, not me,” she continued, affirming that “the measures [she] wishes to implement are the Republican program”! A remark which will surely have startled part of the majority, the left wing of Macronie having emerged aggrieved from the last reshuffle, which marked a clear turn to the right in Emmanuel Macron's second term, with the arrival of ministers particularly anchored on the right, including Rachida Dati.