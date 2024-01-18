Dati “most popular” minister in the Attal government

In its monthly survey, carried out for Le Point, Cluster17 reveals that Rachida Dati comes eighth in the ranking of the French's favorite political figures in January.

His arrival in Gabriel Attal's government caused a lot of noise last week. Figure of the Republicans, former Minister of Justice of Nicolas Sarkozy, Rachida Dati is now Minister of Culture under Emmanuel Macron. If his appointment clearly did not please his former party, the boss of the Republicans, Éric Ciotti, having immediately announced his exclusion from LR, it seems that his recent promotion does not affect his popularity that much among the French.

In the Cluster17 barometer for the month of January 2024, carried out for Le Point, the 58-year-old minister certainly recorded a slight drop (-1 point), but maintained her place in December, namely in 8th place. In front of her, Marion Maréchal (7th), Jordan Bardella (6th), Édouard Philippe (5th), Fabien Roussel (4th), Marine Le Pen, who tumbles from first to third place, François Ruffin (2nd) and… the new Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, who goes from 2nd to 1st place. With 39% favorable opinions, compared to 24% for his Minister of Culture, the successor of Élisabeth Borne is, by far, the favorite political figure of the French this month of January.

Rachida Dati, for her part, nonetheless remains the most popular minister in Gabriel Attal's government this month, ahead of the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire (9th), who is the only other member of the government present in the top 10. The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, only comes 12th, ahead of the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron himself (13th), but also his former Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne (16th), and the former government spokesperson and former Minister of Health, Olivier Véran (18th). The rest of the personalities come from the oppositions.