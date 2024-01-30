Darmanin warns farmers, the CRS are ready to intervene

The Minister of the Interior defined an action plan for law enforcement in the event that farmers crossed a “red line”.

This Wednesday, January 31, farmers begin a third consecutive day of blockade, with the maintained objective of “siege the capital.” Disappointed again by the Prime Minister's announcements during his general policy speech to the National Assembly on Tuesday, farmers do not seem willing to stop their protest movement. If the demonstrators maintain their grip around the capital, with the aim of "besieging" it, by blocking the main road accesses, the Minister of the Interior is keeping an eye on the smooth progress of these mobilizations.

This Wednesday morning, Gérald Darmanin spoke about the system planned by government services. Guest on France 2, the Minister of the Interior declared that he “won’t let” farmers block the capital. Mr. Darmanin also clarified that the “dialogue” with union representatives continues and adds that the demonstrators are “for the moment respecting the rules given to them.” The protest actions around Paris and in particular near the Rungis market, targeted by the protesters, are closely monitored and the police have been positioned nearby in order to prevent any overflow which has no impact on moment did not take place.

The Minister of the Interior estimated, on France 2, that the protesting farmers "are not delinquents, they do not attack gendarmes with pétanque balls", before adding that it "is not question of evacuating them. Gérald Darmanin also reaffirmed that he “refuses to send CRS on people who are working”, comments he had already made on TF1 on January 25.

If for the moment the farmers' movement remains peaceful as a whole, apart from a few distinct excesses, Gérald Darmanin recalled this Wednesday morning "the red lines" drawn by the government which will not "let" the farmers block the capital and its surroundings including the Rungis market and the airports. Casus belli were firmly established: “Do not enter Paris, do not block Rungis, do not block the airports”. The Interior Minister warned that strict instructions have been communicated: “If they ever had to do it, we would not let it happen.” Mr. Darmanin recalled this morning that the movement still brings together “10,000” demonstrators who occupy more than “100 blocking points” throughout France.