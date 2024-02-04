Darmanin in Corsica: anger from the minister, the visit postponed

The meeting of Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Corsica, as part of the island's autonomy process, has been postponed for several weeks.

Gérald Darmanin's trip to Corsica will not take place. Information confirmed by the Ministry of the Interior yesterday with France 3 Corse ViaStella. Initially scheduled for Wednesday February 7 and Thursday February 8, as part of the island of beauty's autonomy process, the visit of "France's first cop" has been postponed for several weeks.

In reality, “the calm conditions are not met” for the arrival of Gérald Darmanin indicates the ministry. The lack of condemnation "by island political leaders" of "the invasion of the property of the Minister of Justice", Eric Dupond-Moretti, in Centuri (Haute-Corse), notably fueled the decision to postpone the visit. A postponement also motivated by the incomplete work of Corsican elected officials on the common copy that they must present, according to Ouest France. This additional time could allow them to move forward on the file.

Saturday February 3, 2024, independence activists entered the home of the Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti. An action claimed by Core in Fronte, to “denounce the repressive mechanisms in Corsica”. The independence group justifies this operation as "symbolic and political" on a distortion of the vote of July 5, 2023 for a Title for Corsica and true autonomy” we can read in particular on the movement’s social networks.

“Gérald Darmanin will carry out political consultations with Corsican elected officials this week in Paris” concludes the Ministry of the Interior. For the moment, the president of the executive council of Corsica, Gilles Simeoni, has not reacted.