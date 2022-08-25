Dark Souls: From Software Restores Dark Souls 3 Online Services

This is news that will make fans of Dark Souls games smile. From Software has decided to restart the online services of Dark Souls 3, and also plans to revive the previous games in the franchise.

If Elden Ring is and will be the undisputed star of 2022, there are still other From Software games that totally deserve the public's attention. Especially the whole series of Dark Souls games. The Japanese studio's previous masterpieces had been in some form of controversy for some time, with their online services completely shut down since mid-May 2022. Indeed, the multiplayer modes of Dark Souls, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls 3 on PC had been singled out for showing great vulnerability to malicious attacks, endangering the safety of players, their game and even their configuration. It is therefore logical that From Software had decided to suspend the online modes of these three games last May, pending a complete overhaul of their online game architecture.

Except that, good news, the Dark Souls 3 PC multiplayer servers have been restarted! Information shared at the end of August by the official page of the Dark Souls games. It reads: "Dark Souls 3 PC online features have been re-enabled. We are currently working to restore these same features to PC versions of other Dark Souls titles and will notify you later when they are back in service. Thank you for your patience and support." Judging by the timing of this announcement, changes to Dark Souls multiplayer games appear to be on track, although it is impossible to estimate when Dark Souls multiplayer features will return at this time. and Dark Souls 2.