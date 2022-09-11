Dany Boon: What is his latest film with Line Renaud about?

DANY BOON. Dany Boon is starring in the film "Une belle course" with Line Renaud. The French actor and his sidekick are the guests of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday on France 2, Sunday September 11, 2022.

[Updated September 11, 2022 at 3:37 p.m.] Dany Boon comes to present the new film "Une belle course", in which he plays alongside Line Renaud, in 8:30 p.m. on Sunday on France 2, Sunday September 11. The release of this comedy is scheduled for September 21. Dany Boon plays the role of Charles, a taxi driver. The latter meets a client like no other, Madeleine, 92, played by Line Renaud. She wants to make one last trip: reconnect with the places that mattered in her life, before retiring by entering a retirement home. Directed by Christian Carion, the film allows intergenerational travel in Paris.

Danny Boon is a staple of French cinema. The actor burst the screen in the film of the year 2008 "Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis". With his friend Kad Merad, they entertained millions of French people. Since then, with each release of a film in which he plays, the rooms are full. However, no comedy will have met with the same success as "Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis".

Biography of Dany Boon - Dany Boon was born on June 26, 1966 in Armentières in the North. Real name Daniel Hamidou, he moved from his native north to settle in Paris and try his hand at the one-man show. In 1993, Patrick Sébastien became its producer and it was the beginning of cult sketches like "Le Dépressif" (I'm fine, everything is fine) or "Jean-Pierre the bodybuilder". Very quickly, Dany Boon turns to the cinema but he never really leaves the boards, whether for his one-man-show or plays. On the big screen, he can be seen in Pédale Dure by Gabriel Aghion (2004), in Joyeux Noël (2005) by Christian Carion or La Doublure (2006) by Francis Veber.

Actor, Dany Boon is also a director. His first film, entitled La Maison du bonheur, was released in 2006 and exceeded the million admissions mark. His second film, Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis, broke all records when it was released in 2008. The feature film, in which he played one of the leading roles opposite Kad Merad, set records at the French box office. With 20.489 million admissions, Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis became the French film that generated the most admissions in France, ahead of La Grande Vadrouille. Subsequently, the film will obtain several remakes internationally, including two in Italy: Benvenuti al Sud (2010) and Benvenuti al Nord (2012) of which Dany Boon is also co-executive producer. An American remake, produced by Will Smith, was planned but this one was finally abandoned.

After this huge success, Dany Boon's new comedies immediately become events as soon as they are released and all generate success at the French box office, but none will succeed in equaling the pharaonic score of Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis. For example, Nothing to Declare (2011 - 8 million admissions), where Dany Boon plays opposite Benoît Polevoorde and François Damiens in a comedy on the border between Belgium and France. Then came Supercondriaque (2014 - 5.2 million admissions) but also Raid Dingue (2016 - 4.5 million admissions and awarded the César du public) and La Ch'tite Famille, a return to the roots of Dany Boon's success in 2018 which will still achieve a nice score with 5.6 million admissions.

Dany Boon is also an actor who regularly dubs cartoons. We hear it for example in Gang of sharks (2004) but also Horton (2008) or Samy's Extraordinary Journey (2010). But he is also part of the Disney team since he lends his voice to the snowman Olaf in Frozen released in 2013 and its sequel Frozen 2 (2019).

Dany Boon has been married three times. A first time with actress Sophie Hermelin, with whom he had his first child, Mehdi. However, the couple eventually separated. But Dany Boon met actress Judith Godrèche in 1998 on the set of Bimboland. They married a few months after their meeting, and gave birth to the actor's second son, Noé, in 1999. In 2002, the two actors divorced after four years of romance.

Yaël Harris, who will become a producer, was Dany Boon's third significant encounter. They meet in Switzerland, but she decides to drop everything to join him in France. For her, the actor converts to Judaism. They have three children: Eytan (2005), Elia (2006) and Sarah (2010). After 15 years of marriage, however, Dany Boon and Yaël Harris separate. Rumors suggest that the director and actor has been in a relationship with actress Laurence Arné since 2018, who has filmed alongside him in Radins and La Ch'tite famille. Their romance is confirmed in 2021 at the microphone of RTL.