Dani Alves sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for “sexual assault”

The former FC Barcelona player was found guilty this Thursday, February 22, at the end of his trial.

Football star and even legend in Brazil and FC Barcelona, ​​former right-back Daniel Alves was sentenced this Thursday, February 22 to a prison term of 4 and a half years by the Barcelona court.

The Brazilian was convicted of sexual assault and not rape, a request made by the player's representatives, on a young woman at the end of 2022. In addition to the prison sentence, there are five years of supervised release, nine years of ban to approach the victim and 150,000 euros in compensation to be paid to the complainant.

Accused of rape by a young woman for alleged acts dating back to the night of December 30 to 31, 2022, the former Barça and PSG player risked up to 12 years in prison according to the law. The prosecutor finally requested a sentence of nine years for the Brazilian who had been in detention since the beginning of 2023. Despite a lower sentence, the prosecution said it was “satisfied”

"It is a sentence which recognizes the truth of the victim and the suffering she endured. We are satisfied. We must now assess whether the length of the sentence corresponds to the reality of the facts" explained the defense of the young woman to the Spanish media.

"At no time did she tell me she didn't want to or anything. I didn't slap her, I didn't throw her to the ground. I'm not a violent man. She didn't didn't tell me that she didn't want to have sex" explained the footballer during his trial. She put her hand behind my back and started touching my parts. We were dancing, interacting. We were closer, she started dancing closer to me. It was a typical disco dance. She told me yes to go to the bathroom, I didn't have to insist. I waited a moment, thinking that she wouldn't come, that she didn't want to. And when I opened the door, I almost hit it. She got on her knees in front of me and started giving me oral sex. I pulled down my pants and sat on the toilet bowl. The fellatio lasted practically the entire duration of the intercourse. Then she sat in front of my legs. (...) I ejaculated outside his penis."

"When we left the disco, I had drunk too much. My wife was sleeping in her bed. (...) I then learned from the press that I was accused of rape. The world collapsed. I found myself practically ruined because they blocked my account in Brazil and broke all my contracts."