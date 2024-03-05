Damien Cassé in police custody: why did his partner, LFI MP Ersilia Soudais, file a complaint against him?

According to information from Le Parisien, the rebellious elected official filed a complaint of rape against her companion, Damien Cassé, also an LFI activist.

Damien Cassé was taken into police custody in Dammarie-les-Lys, in Seine-et-Marne, this Tuesday March 5 afternoon. According to information from Le Parisien, the man who is a municipal councilor in Noisiel (Seine-et-Marne) and activist for La France insoumise was arrested at his home by the police as part of a blatant investigation opened by the Meaux public prosecutor's office and carried out by the sub-directorate of the judicial police of Melun. At the origin of this investigation, a complaint filed for rape by his partner, the rebellious MP Ersilia Soudais, on the night of February 29 to March 1.

The complaint, which comes when the couple are in conflict, would have been filed in the 7th arrondissement of Paris, but the acts alleged by Ersilia Soudais against her companion would have taken place in the town of Noisiel. Contacted by Le Parisien, Damien Cassé's lawyer, Me Yassine Bouzrou, affirmed that his client "strongly contests the accusations brought against him". For her part, Ersilia Soudais' lawyer praised to Le Figaro "the great speed of justice in this case, which demonstrates, if necessary, that she took the full measure of the seriousness of the facts denounced. Me Jade Dousselin says she now hopes "that all the light will be shed in calm and respect for the secrecy of the investigation".

Member of Parliament for La France insoumise in the 7th constituency of Seine-et-Marne since June 2022, Ersilia Soudais, now aged 35, is also a municipal elected official in the commune of Lagny-sur-Marne since 2020. A feminist activist, she became known in his commune during local struggles against poor housing.