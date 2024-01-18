Dakar 2024: Sainz (car) and Brabec (motorcycle) crowned, the French Loeb and Van Beveren on the podium

Carlos Sainz and Ricky Brabec won the 2024 Dakar in Saudi Arabia, the fourth for the Spanish driver, the second for the American biker. Frenchmen Sébastien Loeb and Adrien Van Beveren both placed third.

[Updated January 19 at 10:28 a.m.] More than 7,500 kilometers after the departure from Al Ula on January 5 - 7,650 precisely including 4,632 special - the 46th edition of the Dakar delivered its verdict this Friday. The world's most prestigious rally raid, first run in 1979, crowned two former winners in Yanbu, a coastal city in Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea. Already a winner in 2010, 2018 and 2020, Carlos Sainz obtained, at 61 years old, his fourth victory while Ricky Brabec had already won the race in 2020.

As is often the case, but perhaps even more so this year, consistency was rewarded. The Spaniard, driving his Audi, did not win a single stage. The American, riding his Honda, only one, the tenth. But by avoiding the many pitfalls of an edition - the fifth run in Saudi Arabia - that was particularly demanding, both for the men and the machines, the two champions (without forgetting Lucas Cruz, Carlos Sainz's co-driver) won the race. end of a journey which will not have spared many people.

We especially saw it in the cars where many favorites experienced at least one dark day. The Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Toyota), then leader, had only himself to blame after rolling over during the sixth stage. But Nasser Al-Attiyah (Prodrive Hunter), outgoing double winner, Stéphane Peterhansel (Audi), Mattias Ekström (Audi) and Sébastien Loeb (Prodrive Hunter) were all caught up by major mechanical problems which cost them a few hours at best, at worst abandonment (for Al-Attiyah). So much so that at the finish, Carlos Sainz won with a significant lead of almost an hour and a half over his first pursuer (1h20'25"), the Belgian Gilles de Mevius (Toyota). The Frenchman Sébastien Loeb completes the podium, his fifth on the Dakar.

Five stage victories for Loeb but still no Dakar title

Coming with the ambition of finally winning this race which had already been refused to him seven times, the Alsatian was able to believe in his chances until the penultimate stage. But a new mechanical problem (broken right front triangle) and several punctures made him lose all hope while he was only 13 minutes behind Carlos Sainz two days from the end. The former WRC world champion, who will move to Dacia in 2025, will be able to console himself with his five stage victories, the last one gleaned this Friday on the 175 kilometers of special around Yanbu, but he would certainly have preferred to do like Carlos Sainz and only win the general classification.

On two wheels, no one will dispute Ricky Brabec's victory. The American showed absolute mastery, both in the sand dunes and on the rocky tracks. Always well placed, the Californian ended up discouraging his competitors, firstly the Botswanan Ross Branch (Hero), a time leader but ultimately relegated to second place more than ten minutes behind. The Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren undoubtedly believed at one point that he could turn the table.

But the 33-year-old Northerner, also extremely consistent for two weeks, will still be able to enjoy his first podium on the Dakar after finishing twice at his feet (4th in 2017 and 2022). He will have, on the handlebars of his Honda, beaten many great champions, such as the Benavides brothers, Kévin the title holder and winner of the final stage, and Luciano, often cited before the start as the man to beat in this edition . Enough to come back even more motivated next year?

1. (=) Sainz/Cruz (Audi) in 48h15'18"2. (=) De Mevius/Panseri (Toyota) at 1h20'25"3. (=) Loeb/Lurquin (Prodrive Hunter) at 1h25'12"4. (=) Chicherit/Winocq (Toyota) at 1h35'59"5. (=) Prokop/Chytka (Ford) at 2h16'43"6. (=) Botterill/Cummigs (Toyota) at 2h40'33"7. (=) De Villiers/Murphy (Toyota) at 2h50'26"8. (=) Vanagas/Sikk (Toyota) at 2h57'17"9. (=) Moraes/Monleon (Toyota) at 3h02'12"10. (=) Serradori/Minaudier (Century) at 3h04'12

1. (=) Ricky Brabec (USA/Honda) in 51h30'08"2. (=) Ross Branch (BWA/Hero) at 10''53"3. (=) Adrien Van Beveren (FRA/Honda) at 12'25"4. (1) Kévin Benavides (ARG/KTM) at 38'48"5. (1) Toby Price (AUS/KTM) at 45'28"6. (-2) Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo (CHI/Honda) at 46'38"7. (=) Luciano Benavides (ARG/Husqvarna) at 53'31"8. (=) Daniel Sanders (AUS/GASGAS) at 1h'14'32"9. (=) Stefan Svitko (SVQ/KTM) at 1h56'28"10. (=) Martin Michek (RTC/KTM) at 2h48'49"

While waiting to know the dates and especially the route of the Dakar 2025, normally revealed in the fall, we already know that the 47th edition of the prestigious rally-raid will still take place in Saudi Arabia. The departure clause provided after the first five years in the ten-year contract, which began in 2020, has not been activated, meaning that the Gulf Kingdom will still be the playground for participants next year.