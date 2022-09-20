Dahmer: Date, Cast, Plot, Streaming... All About the Netflix Series

DAHMER NETFLIX. The American serial killer is the subject of a Netflix mini-series by Ryan Murphy, with Evan Peters in the title role.

After several true crime documentaries, Netflix is ​​now tackling one of the worst serial killers in American history. The Dahmer mini-series, created by Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Horror Story) looks back on the horrifying journey of the man who was nicknamed "the cannibal of Milwaukee". This horrific thriller will therefore return to the murders perpetrated by Jeffrey Dahmer, but also the institutional and societal failures which allowed him to kill 17 people.

Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer (the full title of the Dahmer series) will be released on Netflix on September 21, 2022, starting at 9:01 a.m., to everyone's surprise since the streaming platform had not announced the program in its release schedule for the month. Subscribers to the site will be able to discover the entire series, 10 episodes in all, on this date. Evan Peters (X-Men, Wandavision), a regular at Murphy's productions, puts himself in the shoes of the criminal who confessed to murdering 17 young men between 1978 and 1991. He will play opposite Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned and Niecy Nash. Please note that the Dahmer series is not recommended for under 18s.

