Cyberpunk 2077: the game finally offers a major DLC

[Updated September 8, 2022 at 12:14 p.m.] A new adventure begins for CD Projekt Red and its Cyberpunk 2077. After just under two years of repairing and polishing the one that had so disappointed when it was released, the Polish studio has allows for the first time to look ahead by offering us to discover its first DLC, Phantom Liberty. A good sign for the game which seems destined to reach the heights promised for many years to fans, and especially to develop its content. Phantom Liberty will take us to the heart of the political intrigues of Liberty City in an action-thriller that we can discover in 2023.

Between excellence and mediocrity, the line is sometimes fine. Cyberpunk 2077 is the perfect example of this and will long be remembered for seeing too big, too fast, and too soon. Promises not kept, technical problems by the hundreds, the one that was to revolutionize the open-world RPG quickly became disillusioned, becoming a burden for CD Projekt Red which has since hastened to patch it up. With a next-gen update this year, and more generally many patches since its release, Cyberpunk 2077 has become a more than solid game, offering an original story, frankly enjoyable gameplay despite its imperfect technique. Because out of the question to drop the fish for the Polish studio, which today threw a small pebble in the pond by revealing to us Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the first DLC of the game.

As for the content of Phantom Liberty, we can already note that we will find V there, our protagonist got out of his business with Arasaka and seems to have survived his various fatal adventures (provided you have chosen the right one end). We will find her in a "new district of Liberty City" struggling with various political figures of the New United States of America. We can also expect new modes of movement, new bionic augmentations and of course, new weapons to unlock.

Phantom Liberty will be available in 2023 on all next-gen game platforms. A small detail that could anger owners of Playstation 4 and Xbox One, for whom the Cyberpunk 2077 experience was far from perfect. Only, the technical requirements of the game make it exclusive to next-gen consoles and PC, this is in any case what the decision to release this new DLC only on Stadia, PS5, Xbox Series and PC proves to us. As for an exact release date, only one window is known, with the mere mention of 2023 for now.