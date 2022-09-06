Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red finally announces DLC!

Cyberpunk 2077 is slowly picking up the slack. The game, which has become terribly known for its catastrophic launch, has been doing its mea-culpa for 2 years, and offers us a new DLC to discover by next year.

[Updated September 6, 2022 at 6:37 p.m.] Cyberpunk didn't have a very good first few years but seems set to catch up. CD Projekt Red's infamous game is constantly evolving, managing with patches and updates to get closer to the promises it didn't keep when it was launched. The proof with its first DLC! Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty was just brought to us by the studio, and will be a unique adventure set in a brand new area of ​​Liberty City and action-thriller oriented. V is going to get into dark political affairs while we get into the essentials of things to know on the subject.

Between excellence and mediocrity, the line is sometimes fine. Cyberpunk 2077 is the perfect example of this and will long be remembered for seeing too big, too fast, and too soon. Promises not kept, technical problems by the hundreds, the one that was to revolutionize the open-world RPG quickly became disillusioned, becoming a burden for CD Projekt Red which has since hastened to patch it up. With a next-gen update this year, and more generally many patches since its release, Cyberpunk 2077 has become a more than solid game, offering an original story, frankly enjoyable gameplay despite its imperfect technique. Because out of the question to drop the fish for the Polish studio, which today threw a small pebble in the pond by revealing to us Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the first DLC of the game.

Phantom Liberty will be available in 2023 on all next-gen game platforms. A small detail that could anger owners of Playstation 4 and Xbox One, for whom the Cyberpunk 2077 experience was far from perfect. Only, the technical requirements of the game make it exclusive to next-gen consoles and PC, this is in any case what the decision to release this new DLC only on Stadia, PS5, Xbox Series and PC proves to us. As for an exact release date, only one window is known, with the mere mention of 2023 for now.