Cyber ​​Monday iPhone: 5 excellent offers to follow this Monday, after Black Friday

iPhone 13, iPhone 14, Phone 15... What's left of the Black Friday deals on iPhones? Here are the 5 best Cyber ​​Monday deals!

Cyber ​​Monday 2023 launched first thing this Monday morning, after a week or more of Black Friday. On Apple iPhones, the offers continue to be very attractive after an entire weekend of extensions. The iPhone 15 in particular remains at a very attractive price at Rakuten, which is pursuing Cyber ​​Monday on the same line as Black Friday: it wants to slash the prices of the latest iPhone to date even though it has only been on the market for two months . The iPhone 15 is still on sale at less than 750 euros at the Japanese online retailer compared to 969 euros at Apple (black was at this price during Black Friday, it's just a matter of switching to blue now). The more advanced iPhone 15 Pro costs 1099 euros compared to 1229 euros at Apple.

For the iPhone 14, it's another merchant that stands out during this Black Friday: Fnac/Darty offered and is still offering the best promotions this last week and until this Cyber ​​Monday. The most powerful versions are undoubtedly the most interesting at the moment (even if they remain very expensive): the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 1199 euros compared to 1359 euros in its 256 GB version. It even goes to 1099 euros in its 128 GB version. For a version under 1000 euros, you must switch to the iPhone 14 Plus, at Rue du Commerce.

Cyber ​​Monday is an annual shopping event, often seen as an extension of Black Friday, but with a particular focus on online shopping. It was created in 2005 by online retailers to encourage people to shop online. The term "Cyber ​​Monday" therefore refers to the Monday following the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, usually in late November or early December.

Unlike Black Friday, which has its roots in physical stores and is famous for its long lines (hence the term "black") for the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States, Cyber Monday focuses exclusively on online promotions. This distinction has become less marked with the increase in online shopping, but Cyber ​​Monday remains synonymous with deals specific to e-commerce.

Like Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday is known for its significant discounts and promotions, both in physical stores and on online sales sites. Retailers offer significant discounts on a wide range of products, from electronics to toys and clothing.

Apple hit big with the launch of the iPhone 15 during its September 2023 keynote, clearly establishing this model as one of the year's best-sellers. The standard model, with a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen, introduces the “Dynamic Island”, an innovation that redefines the notch by making it dynamic and interactive, accommodating the Face ID sensor and the front camera. The photographic quality of the iPhone 15 reaches new heights with a dual photo module: a 48MP wide-angle sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The 12MP selfie sensor fits seamlessly into this new notch.

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 15 promises more than a day and a half without recharging with standard use, a remarkable feat for a smartphone in this segment. Performance is not to be outdone thanks to the new A16 Bionic chip, supported by 128 GB of storage, guaranteeing high performance even for the most demanding applications. The user experience is enhanced by iOS 17, known for its aesthetics and fluidity, especially in the complete Apple ecosystem. Since its release, the iPhone 15 has been a resounding success, reviving the smartphone market after a two-year slump.