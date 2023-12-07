Côtes d’Armor: twelve children in absolute emergency, nitrogen monoxide poisoning suspected

At least twelve children from a school in Saint-Alban (Côtes d'Armor) are in absolute emergency after carbon monoxide poisoning, this Friday, December 8, 2023.

It all started this Friday, December 8 with the start of a fire in an oil boiler, according to information from Ouest France. This event would have caused carbon monoxide poisoning in the Saint-Guillaume primary school, which is located in Saint-Alban, in the Côtes d'Amor.

There were 76 children and six adults present on site at the time. 29 people were treated by emergency services, but the results are not final. Fourteen children are in absolute emergency, “they are all conscious,” said the sub-prefect of Saint-Brieuc, David Cochu, who went to the scene. The Orsec NoVi plan – intended to rescue “numerous victims” during the same incident – ​​was triggered by the prefect of Côtes d’Armor.

In addition, more than 50 firefighters are mobilized, accompanied by four helicopters. Seven Civil Protection ambulances and eight private ambulances were also requisitioned. The uninjured children and adults were placed in a community room. Among those who were treated by emergency services, five were transferred to hospitals in Brest and Saint-Brieuc.