Côtes d'Armor: at least twelve children in absolute emergency, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

At least twelve children from a school in Saint-Alban (Côtes d'Armor) are in absolute emergency after carbon monoxide poisoning, this Friday, December 8, 2023. No life-threatening prognosis is given.

It all started this Friday, December 8, with the start of a fire in an oil boiler, according to information from Ouest France. This event would have caused carbon monoxide poisoning in the Saint-Guillaume primary school, which is located in Saint-Alban, in the Côtes d'Amor.

There were 76 children and six adults present on site at the time. 37 people were treated by emergency services, but the results are not definitive. According to the latest report from the prefecture, twelve children are in absolute emergency, but the sub-prefect, who went to the site, mentioned a report of fourteen children in absolute emergency. “They are all conscious,” he also clarified. No vital prognosis has been made at this time. 17 other people are in relative emergency. The Orsec NoVi plan – intended to rescue “numerous victims” during the same incident – ​​was triggered by the prefect of Côtes d’Armor. If carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected, nothing can yet confirm this hypothesis.

In addition, more than 50 firefighters are mobilized, accompanied by four helicopters. Seven Civil Protection ambulances and eight private ambulances were also requisitioned. The uninjured children and adults were placed in a community room. Among those who were treated by emergency services, six children were transferred to hospitals in Brest and Saint-Brieuc. Nathalie Beauvy, the mayor of Saint-Alban, announced around 3 p.m. that all the children had been taken care of.