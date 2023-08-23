Crous student grant 2023-2024: an increasing amount, payment dates

STUDENT SCHOLARSHIP 2023-2024. Students whose families do not benefit from financial largesse can benefit, each month, from a scholarship. Its amount has been revised upwards. Here's how to benefit from it.

Each year, they make nearly 730,000 to benefit from it: the student grant is a precious financial source for young people who follow higher education, once they have passed high school. But often, this takes place far from the family home, thus entailing a significant budget to meet their needs: housing, food, travel, paying school fees and many other expenses. Thus, this aid paid by the State under conditions of family income reduces part of the student's monthly costs, without taking on the full cost.

For the year 2023-2024, the State has revalued student grants. Each month, beneficiaries will receive 37 euros more. The increase being fixed and not proportional according to the steps, it is therefore much greater for the small scholarships received compared to the higher ones.

In 2023-2024, the annual amount of the student grant was therefore increased for all levels. It can be collected during the 10 months of the academic year but also for 12 months, including summer holidays, under certain conditions. Here is what beneficiaries can receive each month, depending on their level:

Scholarship students also benefit from certain advantages: exemption from university registration fees, exemption from CVEC (the student life and campus contribution) and priority for obtaining Crous student accommodation.

To be eligible for the student grant, you must have French nationality, be under the age of 28 on September 1 of the academic year and follow a course that can accommodate scholarship students. To benefit from it beyond the age of 28, you must continue your studies. If the Commission for the Rights and Autonomy of Persons with Disabilities (CDAPH) recognizes that you are disabled, then no age condition is applied. The scholarship is awarded subject to family resources. Ceilings not to be exceeded are thus determined.

For the 2023-2024 academic year, the 2022 tax notice relating to 2021 income is taken into account. In addition to income, the number of dependent children and the distance from the place of study are taken into account. Load points are thus set and determine the resource ceiling not to be exceeded.

The resource caps based on the number of charging points, for the 2023-2024 academic year, have been revealed:

Not eligible for the scholarship? Linternaute.com has identified for you the various devices dedicated to students. Click on the button below and consult our dedicated file without further delay.

A simulator is available to estimate the amount of the student grant. To do this, you must go to the Crous website at the following address: https://simulateur.lescrous.fr/. You must indicate the income of the family, as well as the number of dependent children. You must also specify the distance between your home and your place of study.

Yes, but. Either way, the deadline for applying for a scholarship from the Crous was set well before the summer since the deadline had been set for May 31, 2023. However, the Ministry of National Education specifies that the file can still be compiled "but the payment of the scholarship may therefore experience a delay, and will only be made when your file is complete, with in particular the certificate of schooling provided by the establishment."

To obtain a student grant for the 2023-2024 academic year, you must complete a student social file (DSE), via the messervices.etudiant.gouv.fr website with the various supporting documents (tax notice, school certificate, etc.). …). Before starting the seizure, remember to prepare the 2022 tax notice on the 2021 income of the family. Note: if you use Parcoursup, remember to create your Parcoursup account before doing your DSE. Wondering about the supporting documents? We summarize them for you:

Once all the steps have been taken, you must obtain a summary with, if necessary, the missing documents. "The Crous of the academy where you are currently studying will be your single point of contact during the investigation of your file, even if you wish to study in another academy", we can read.

The date of the first payment of the student grant is August 30, provided that your Student Social File and all formalities are finalized before August 25. For the following months, the Crous make "the payment" on date, that is to say before the 5th of the month. You must generally allow five to ten days for the payment to be effective on your Bank account.