Cristiano Ronaldo at OM: Jorge Mendes was in Marseille, Longoria responds to the rumor

RONALDO. Will CR7 find Lionel Messi in the French championship? If OM supporters dream of his arrival and abound social networks in this sense, the trend is not at all towards an arrival.

A classic of the French championship with Cristiano Ronaldo on one side and Lionel Messi on the other... Dream or reality? This Wednesday, August 24, the crazy rumor of a Portuguese arrival in Marseille was fueled by the presence of his agent Jorge Mendes in the region. The Portuguese made a return trip by private jet and was seen at Marignane airport. Without official confirmation, it's hard to believe this new rumor.

On his twitter account, the journalist specializing in the transfer market Fabrizio Romano denied this Thursday morning any interest of OM for the fivefold Ballon d'Or. According to his revelations, Pablo Longoria would even be "disappointed with the rumours", as he tries "to build a completely different project". But why such a rumor? First of all, it is the perfect example of the influence of social networks which allow you to have a fairly large audience and influence all over the world, but also on the athlete. Sulky in training, on the bench afterwards, Cristiano Ronaldo no longer seems to be welcome at Manchester United and is looking for a way out in a club playing in the Champions League... After several refusals including Dortmund, Marseille was a "credible" track.

Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional reunion with United quickly turned disillusioned last year. Despite forty honorable games and 24 achievements, CR7 did not really manage to convince in a hellish season for the Red Devils who finished 6th in the English championship and were unable to qualify for the Champions League. This is, moreover, from the beginning, the main argument of the happy omens: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester for a club that will play in the C1 this season and the number of clubs that can (or want) to afford the star are very few. numerous. Which would give, still according to these prophecies, every chance for OM, who snatched their qualification thanks to a very good end to the season last spring. The Mancunians' match against Liverpool on Monday August 22 only brought a little more water to their mill.

After a catastrophic start to the season (defeat at Old Trafford against Brighton for the launch of the Premier League then humiliation at Brentford where MU conceded 4 goals), the new Manchester coach Erik Ten Hag wanted to cause an electric shock for the derby against in Liverpool: exit Ronaldo, on the bench, in favor of Marcus Rashford! And the worst thing for CR7 is that this strategy paid off with the Red Devils winning 2-1 thanks to a goal from Rashford himself. Entered at the very end of the match, Ronaldo will not have taken part in the triumph.

Ronaldo would therefore and could leave. But how could he land on the canebière? First argument: if OM managed to attract Alexis Sanchez, one of the surprises of this transfer window, Ronaldo would be, according to the most optimistic, within reach of the club. Experts like former players have also given voice in recent days to try to validate this thesis. Jean-Charles de Bono, former OMTV consultant, did not hesitate to write on Tuesday August 23 that "several reasons" could lead to believe in a transfer from Ronaldo to OM, on his FootbalclubdeMarseille site. He even mentions a "study which is done to see what Ronaldo could bring to the club financially". And to take the example of the transfer of Lionel Messi to PSG which would have been "amortized in two months" thanks to marketing and derivative products. "Today I think OM have got it into their heads to study Ronaldo's marketing. All the fans would like to see Ronaldo with the OM jersey. It gives me hope. If the management calculates well his move, they can amortize his transfer quite quickly," he concluded.

These remarks complemented the foot calls of several former OM glories to Cristiano Ronaldo this week, from Mamadou Niang to Samir Nasri via Djibril Cissé. On Twitter the former Auxerre striker, who rubbed shoulders with Ronaldo in the Premier League, did not hesitate to challenge him: "Cristiano, come my friend. I will take care of you".

Despite these arguments, it is nevertheless doubtful that OM have the backs strong enough to afford a Cristiano Ronaldo who displays claims of around 30 million euros per year. The logic of this transfer window, already well advanced for OM (10 recruits including Alexis Sanchez), has also turned to defense, with the imminent arrival of Eric Bailly from … Manchester United. And it is undoubtedly the journalist from Provence, Alexandre Jacquin, who seems the most reliable in this analysis of the fantasy. He assured it on Twitter this Tuesday: "OM never opened the Ronaldo file"! End point of the crazy rumor?

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, better known as Cristiano Ronaldo, is one of the most gifted football players of his generation. It was at the age of 12 that the young Cristiano Ronaldo left his island of Madeira where he was raised to join the benches of the Sporting Portugal training center. Very quickly, the exceptional performances of the sportsman interested the English club Manchester United which recruited him in 2003. The 2007-2008 season revealed his talent to the whole world and allowed him to hang both the English championship and the trophy of the Champions League on his still nascent record.

In 2009, the Real Madrid club managed to bring the footballer to Spanish soil. The financial transaction then concluded for the transfer of the player ranks among the most expensive in the history of football with compensation of 94 million euros paid to the British club. The Madrid club was apparently right to make this bet since Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the star of the club year after year. With Real, he played 438 games for 450 goals and won 16 titles in nine seasons, including four Champions Leagues. Cristiano Ronaldo will then join Juventus of Turin in 2018 for another huge amount (100 million euros) and to breathe new life into his career (two victories

ires in the leagues, an Italian Cup and two Supercups but no European raid), then, after three seasons (134 games and 101 goals) will find Manchester United in 2021. He is also the captain of the Portuguese national team.

A hard worker and great competitor, the footballer has forged an extraordinary physique which has earned him the title of sexiest player of the year on several occasions. It is also thanks to this image that he was offered several major advertising contracts. On the private side, Cristiano Ronaldo is the proud father of five children, the last of whom is a girl born on April 18, 2022. After having chained the conquests, the player is officially in a relationship with the Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez since 2017.

Crowned Ballon d'Or in 2008, 2013 and 2014, 2016 and 2017, the striker managed to hoist Portugal to the final of Euro 2016, during which he beat France. After winning his 5th Champions League, Ronaldo left Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 to join Juventus Turin for 105 million euros. He won Serie A and became the first player in history to win the national championships in England, Spain and Italy. The player won the Italian Super Cup in 2019 against AC Milan and became Italian champion shortly after. He scored his 100th goal for the Turin team in May 2021.

Since 2003, he has made more than 170 national appearances for a total of 115 goals scored. He revealed himself to supporters and the general public on the occasion of Euro 2004, as well as at the Olympic Games in Athens, the same year. Still within the Seleção, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his talent and his performances with the 2006 and 2010 editions of the World Cup, as well as Euro 2008. He became captain of the Portugal team in 2007. Crowned Ballon d' gold in 2008, 2013 and 2014, 2016 and 2017, the striker managed to hoist Portugal to the final of Euro 2016, during which he beat France. The player is still talked about during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, during which he scored 4 goals in a match against Andorra. Soon after, he became the national team's all-time top scorer, ahead of Iranian Ali Daei.

Returning to Manchester United in 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo had a difficult start with a 2021-2022 season, marked by the difficulties of the Red Devils, sixth in the English league and unable to qualify for the Champions League.

The Portuguese has one of the finest records in world football. Since turning pro, Cristiano Ronaldo has won 5 Champions Leagues, 6 national championship titles, but also Euro 2016 with Portugal. All of his performances have earned him five Ballons d'Or, the latest having been obtained in 2017.

His collective record also includes 3 Premier League titles, 2 La Liga titles and 2 Serie A victories, with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus FC respectively. Note that Cristiano Ronaldo is the only Real Madrid player to have scored more than 60 goals in a single season (2014-2015). He is also the club's top scorer with 216 goals to his name. In the major European championship, he was offered the title of top scorer with 400 goals scored. This also goes for the UEFA Champions League and his 120 goals.

His 20-year career has garnered him five Ballons d'Or, the last of which was won in 2017. Among his personal accolades, Cristiano Ronaldo has also been awarded the title of best player in several competitions and institutions such as FIFA and UEFA. He is the winner of numerous Golden Soccer Awards, Onze d'or, Goal 50 and Fan Best World Awards. Between 2006 and 2012, Portugal awarded him the prize for the best Portuguese player for 6 consecutive seasons.

We no longer count his nominations and distinctions as top scorer, best player of the season and man of the match. For this last distinction, we can notably mention the 2010 World Cup during the meetings against Côte d'Ivoire, Brazil, as well as North Korea. Cristiano Ronaldo also stood out against Russia, New Zealand and Mexico in the 2017 edition of the Confederations Cup. In 2020, his entire career is rewarded with the Golden Foot. The same year, he became a member of the Ballon d'Or Dream Team in the category "Eleven of Internet legends". He is also the winner of the Di Stéfano prize. In more than 1,060 matches played, all club and national selections combined, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 777 goals. As such, he is one of the most successful players in football history.

By signing for Juventus Turin in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo saw his salary stand at 30 million euros net per season. Considering all of his sources of income, his annual salary exceeds 96 million euros from 2019, i.e. a daily salary of 86,000 euros. On June 6, 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history according to Forbes magazine.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the subject of numerous advertising contracts for famous brands. He is also the headliner of many football video games, notably for FIFA and Pro Evolution Soccer licenses. The footballer is involved in various humanitarian actions by raising funds or by organizing auctions, charity matches. It makes donations for the benefit of associations and victims of natural disasters. Many monuments and establishments bear his name, such as Cristiano Ronaldo Airport in Madeira, formerly Santa Catarina Airport. He has also created CR7 stores and opened an eponymous museum, managed by his brother Hugo where the Portuguese star displays his trophies.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares his life since 2016 with Georgina Rodriguez. Present in Madrid for her professional modeling activities, the young woman met the footballer and formalized their relationship in December 2016. A few months later, Georgina announced her pregnancy and gave birth to a daughter named Alana Martina in November 2017. Cristiano Ronaldo also three other children born to surrogate mothers: Cristiano Jr., Mateo and Eva Maria.

Cristiano Ronaldo's family originates from the island of Madeira. During his childhood, he experienced poverty, in particular due to a period of unemployment of his father. Football is first of all a means of escape before becoming a means of subsistence. He also has a brother named Hugo, as well as two sisters: Elma and Cátia Lilian. His father José Dinis Aveiro died in September 2005.