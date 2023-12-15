Couple take their child to school every morning - two months later, he's drowning in debt

Two months after the start of the school year, a couple received more than a hundred fines for a daily trip to their child's school.

A family faces a mishap that could have happened to ordinary people. Since the start of the school year, to take their child to primary school, a couple has made the same journey by car every morning through the streets of Brescia, a town in Lombardy located in northern Italy. So far everything was going well, but everything changed when the family received the first fine at their home on November 4, two months after school started. One fine, then two, then three, then ten…

In just a few days, the number of tickets exceeded a hundred! All came to sanction the same infraction: every morning the family car took a route with a restricted traffic zone, at the level of via San Martino della Battaglia in the city center, and not from the streets for which motorists had the permission to travel. The problem was that the family, of Chinese origin, did not know that they were breaking the Highway Code every time they went to school. And since she didn't receive any fines for two months, she had no reason to change anything about her daily commute.

“If the first fines had arrived immediately in September, we would certainly never have gone astray again,” declare the two parents together. The accumulation of fines has increased the price to pay beyond what is imaginable. While today they still receive several fines per day, the couple is ordered to pay more than 10,000 euros if they pay within five days, otherwise the amount already rises beyond 13,000 euros according to the Giornale di Brescia website.

Raised against the authorities, because they do not understand why the time between the date of the first offense at the beginning of September and that of the first ticket received two months later was so long, the parents concede having had to borrow money to pay the fines. Also blaming their GPS - ''The fault lies with the navigator, who literally lost us'' - the unfortunate people decided to take legal action. They hope to obtain a favor to be able to erase their debt. In the meantime, they will never again circulate on the famous via San Martino della Battaglia.