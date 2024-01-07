Coupe de France draw: time, TV channel... Information on the draw for the 16th

The draw for the round of 16 of the Coupe de France takes place this Monday evening.

Saint-Priest, a club which plays in National 3, is now the Little Thumb of the 2024 Coupe de France after the very large defeat of Revel fans against PSG on Sunday evening and awaits its opponent with great impatience. At the end of the 32nd finals of the Coupe de France, there are only 15 Ligue 1 clubs left because the only clubs that were eliminated, Lorient eliminated by Sochaux, were beaten by another Ligue 1 club.

The draw for the round of 16 will take place from 7 p.m.

The draw for the round of 16 of the Coupe de France will be broadcast on beIN Sports, during the Coupe Day broadcast. It will be performed by French international handball player Tamara Horacek, 2023 world champion, and former Cameroonian footballer Benjamin Moukandjo