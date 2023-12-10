Coupe de France draw: time, TV channel, groups... Information on the draw for the 32nd finals

The draw for the 32nd finals takes place this Monday evening with the entry of Ligue 1 clubs.

After the entry of Ligue 2 clubs, the Coupe de France takes on a new dimension this Monday with the draw for the 32nd finals of the competition. Former boxer Brahim Asloum, Olympic champion (2000) and Les Bleues basketball player Sandrine Gruda will carry out this draw in the evening. The 64 teams entered for this round are not yet known since the match between the N3 teams of Louhans-Cuiseaux and FC Cosne UCS has been postponed to a later date. In total, we will only find 12 Ligue 2 teams after the 8th round played this weekend. Five clubs were eliminated this weekend, including AS Saint-Étienne. Note also the presence of 5 National clubs, 12 National 2 teams, 11 National 3 and 6 Regional 1 teams, including 2 from overseas: CS Moulien (Guadeloupe) and Golden Lion (Martinique). The matches will take place January 7-8.

The draw for the 32nd finals of the Coupe de France will take place this Monday at 7 p.m. at the Pavillon Dauphine, in Paris. It will be broadcast live on beIN SPORTS 1

The teams qualified for the 32nd finals of the Coupe de France

Here is the composition of the 4 groups for the draw with PSG seemingly spared.