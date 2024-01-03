Coupe de France 2024: time, channel... The complete program for the 32nd finals

For this first weekend of the year, the Coupe de France is on the program with the entry of Ligue 1 clubs.

No French Ligue 1 championship this weekend. After the Champions Trophy this Wednesday, the Coupe de France is on the program with the entry of Ligue 1 clubs into the running. Some great posters will be to follow with confrontations between Ligue 1 clubs such as the duel between Metz and Clermont, Lens and Monaco but also matches between residents of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 such as Brest against Angers, Amiens - Montpellier or even Nice against Auxerre.

For the rest, we will follow unbalanced duels but which are the charm of the Coupe de France between the amateurs of Thionville facing the Olympique de Marseille or those of the US Revel, residents of Regional 1 who will face the Parisian ogre at the end of the weekend on Sunday evening.

As mentioned a little above, it was Toulouse which won in 2023 or which rather crushed the Nantes residents in the final by winning with a score of 5-1. As explained by France Info, if this title is the second in the history of the city after that of 1957, it is the first in the history of the current club, founded following the dissolution of the old one, in 1970. With the exception of three D2 championship titles (1982, 2003, 2022), the club's record was still officially blank before this date.

Another sign of the fear of tensions during this final, around 3,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized around the Stade de France this Saturday evening, according to AFP information. According to a police report transmitted this Sunday to TF1/LCI, there were 55 arrests on the sidelines of the meeting in the evening. It was also a question for the authorities of avoiding a repeat of the fiasco of the Champions League final, in May 2022. The police system put in place on Saturday was thus “50% more important” than that present in May 2022 near the Stade de France, the entourage of the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, had previously indicated, according to information from Le Figaro.