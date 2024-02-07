Coupe de France 2024: time and TV channel of the quarter-final draw

The quarter-finals of the Coupe de France will be known this Thursday, February 8.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2024 Coupe de France will be followed this Thursday, February 8 from 8 p.m. on the Tout le Sport show on France 3. While waiting for the poster for the very last round of 16 between Rouen and Monaco, we already know the qualifiers for the quarter-finals with first of all PSG who quite calmly defeated Brest at the Parc des Princes. Lyon, in the clash against Lille, confirmed its good form by winning 2-1 against helpless Lille.

In the rest of the results, Montpellier sank at home against OGC Nice. The Aiglons performed well by winning 4-1. The pleasant surprise came from Puy Foot which won against Laval and which is now the little thumb of the competition after the elimination of Saint Priest by Valenciennes with a score of 2-1.

